By Brian Ellsworth and Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25 Net income at Brazilian
mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) probably rose 7.5 percent in the
third quarter from a year earlier as a jump in iron ore prices
lifted revenue.
Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, probably earned
$6.49 billion in the third quarter, compared with $6.04 billion
in the same period of last year, according to the median
estimate of nine analysts in a Reuters poll.
Profit likely rose a meager 0.6 percent from the previous
quarter, the slowest sequential gain in net income in at least
a year, the poll found. Sales volumes lost traction and prices
receded from near record levels in the second quarter, analysts
said.
Results are expected to be released after the market close
on Wednesday.
Third-quarter performance will be key to assessing whether
Vale is prepared to withstand a slowdown in China, its biggest
customer, and counter a decline in iron ore prices that began
in late August. A recent tumble in Brazil's currency, the real
BRBY, could also spark sizable one-off gains in operational
earnings and boost dollar-denominated debt, the poll found.
Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira will probably reassure
investors of his focus on execution and cost controls to
weather adverse global economic conditions and stave off fears
that output goals could be revised down.
"Market sentiment has been suggesting China may be slowing
down, and with Vale's exposure to both China and a heavy
dependence on the price of iron ore, any malcontent production
guidance could weigh heavy on Vale's share price," Jordi
Dominguez, an analyst with Societe Generale in New York, wrote
in a report.
Spot prices for iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI have dropped 27
percent since August to $131.70 per tonne as tighter margins
for Chinese steelmakers have contributed to a slackening in
demand.
Marcos Assumpcao, an analyst with Itau BBA, also added that
investors will focus on Vale's investment execution during the
quarter, which have been below target this year, and management
comments about future iron ore price trends.
"The most important thing will be to hear the company's
view about what's going on in the iron ore market for the
fourth quarter," said Assumpcao.
Analysts said that earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, a key gauge of cash generation
known as EBITDA, probably rose 17.7 percent from the year
earlier to reach a record $10.38 billion.
EBITDA likely posted a 14.4 percent increase from the
second quarter, as a stronger dollar weighed on
real-denominated wage and operation costs in Brazil, some
analysts noted.
The 10 percent tumble in the real in the quarter ended
Sept. 30 could lift not only the value of Vale's debt but also
revenue and EBITDA. Analysts will be looking for clues on where
EBITDA is headed after rising at double-digit rates almost
every quarter over the past two years.
The iron sell-off has left Vale and other global miners
offering steel mills in China lower prices for the fourth
quarter than they would have paid under their quarterly
contracts. [ID:nL3E7LE0ZI]
The situation suggests iron ore pricing may go through
another round of changes less than two years after miners
created the quarterly pricing system to replace the aging
benchmark system based on annual negotiations.
Many analysts expect the industry to move toward monthly
pricing, which proponents say would create greater transparency
and boost liquidity. Vale last week reiterated its support to
the quarterly pricing system.
Signs of a slowdown in the steel market have become
increasingly evident. Korea's Posco, the world's third-biggest
steelmaker, this month cut its 2011 investment plan and offered
a grim outlook, while Chinese crude steel production in
September fell to its lowest point in seven months.
The following are the median analysts' estimates for
third-quarter earnings versus the previous year, under U.S.
generally accepted accounting principles:
Q3 2011 Q3 2010 PCT CHANGE
NET REVENUE $16.58 bln $14.10 bln 17.6 pct
EBITDA $10.38 bln $8.82 bln 17.7 pct
NET INCOME $6.49 bln $6.04 bln 7.5 pct
(Additional reporting and editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in
Sao Paulo, editing by Matthew Lewis)