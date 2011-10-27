* Currency tumble, derivatives losses cut into earnings
By Brian Ellsworth and Brad Haynes
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 26 Brazilian mining giant
Vale's (VALE5.SA) third-quarter profit dropped 18 percent from
a year earlier, missing analysts' estimates as a tumble in
Brazil's currency caused losses on derivatives and boosted its
foreign debt load.
Offsetting stronger revenue from iron sales, Vale lost
$2.8 billion on the adjusted value of its foreign debt and
derivatives contracts set up to protect it from a strengthening
real -- which dropped sharply in the quarter.
Looking forward, the company said it expected the iron ore
market to remain hot, in line with recent statements by its
Australian rivals BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) and Rio Tinto (RIO.AX)
that demand is holding up.
That outlook comes on the heels of a nearly 30 percent drop
in iron ore prices this month, stern warnings from steelmakers
of grim months ahead and evidence of a slowdown in China,
Vale's largest customer.
Net profit at the world's top iron ore miner fell to $4.94
billion in the quarter, well short of the median estimate of
$6.49 billion in a Reuters survey of nine analysts.
"The depreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S.
dollar produced a non-cash accounting effect on earnings before
taxes," Vale said in an earnings release. Two-thirds of Vale's
long-term debt is foreign.
The real's BRBY decline has caught many companies
off-guard following four straight quarters of currency gains.
Brazilian firms boosted foreign debt by 50 percent in the past
two years, as record-low global borrowing costs and a rising
real made it cheaper to take on debt in foreign currency.
The real reached a 12-year high against the U.S. dollar in
July but dropped 17.6 percent by the end of the quarter as
sovereign debt concerns in Europe rattled global markets,
turning what were once profit-making derivatives contracts into
money-losers.
Vale highlighted a 9 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA,
or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, which reached $9.63 billion as a result of higher
iron prices and stronger volumes.
Analysts had forecasted EBITDA, a key measure of the
ability to generate cash from operations, of $10.38 billion.
Vale invested $11.31 billion in the first nine months of
the year, but said delays in acquiring environmental licenses
had become the primary cause of project delays.
The firm last year laid out an ambitious $24 billion
capital expenditures campaign for 2011, but later said it would
not complete it until the first quarter of 2012.
VALE SEES SOLID DEMAND
Vale said it was willing to be flexible about pricing for
its iron ore, following requests by some Chinese steelmakers
for cheaper options to buy ore.
Contract prices for the fourth quarter of around $175 per
tonne are now far above the spot price of $127.40 per tonne.
But it insisted iron ore demand is solid.
"The global market for iron ore has remained heated," the
company said. "We expect prices will remain high for a long
period of time, given that the iron ore market continues to
show strong fundamentals driven by the economic development and
transformation of of emerging economies."
Iron ore prices are close to 15 months as slowing Chinese
economic growth has pushed down steel demand, crimping the
margins of steel-makers which has in turn lowered iron demand.
China has been the principal driver of global iron ore
consumption since the 2008 financial crisis.
But recent interest rates hikes meant to fight nagging
inflation have slowed China's economic growth, pushing down
demand for steel as road construction and public transportation
projects have also slowed.
Iron ore with 62-percent iron content fell by about 3.3
percent to $127.40 a tonne on Wednesday after a 7.2 percent
fall the previous day, the steepest drop on record, according
to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI.
Rio Tinto this week said Vale was worsening the price
tumble by diverting European shipments to China.
Rio Tinto, Vale and BHP have continued to produce at record
rates despite the worsening iron ore price outlook. Some
analysts have said the companies are taking advantage of the
moment to push smaller rivals out the crucial Chinese market.
Vale's production of iron ore rose 6 percent from the year
earlier to 88 million tonnes, while nickel output rose 30
percent in the same period to 58,000 tonnes.
