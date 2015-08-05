SAO PAULO Aug 5 Brazilian miner Vale
expects to invest $4 billion in the second half of 2015 and sees
total investments of between $8 billion and $8.5 billion in the
full year, according to a presentation on Wednesday.
Vale had estimated investments of between $8 billion and $9
billion in 2015 on June 24, as it tries to reduce capital
spending in the midst of a price slump in iron ore.
The miner also estimated on Wednesday nickel production of
176,000 tonnes in the second half of 2015 and 303,000 tonnes for
the full year.
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato, Brad Haynes and Caroline
Stauffer; Editing by Christian Plumb)