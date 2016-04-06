BRASILIA, April 6 Brazilian miner Vale SA
cut its forecast for capital spending in 2016 to $5.5
billion from $6.2 billion previously, and reiterated in a
presentation on Wednesday it plans to sell core assets in a bid
to cut debt by $10 billion.
Vale said the company's free cash flow is already near
balance for the year and that the oversupply in iron ore markets
should ease. Regardless of price conditions, Vale expects solid
cash generation in 2016, the company said.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)