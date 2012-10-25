RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 25 Vale's iron ore output expansion in Brazil should appear in the second half of 2013 and 2014, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani said on a conference call on Thursday.

The world's No. 2 mining company also said its gold output is expanding and growth in nickel output from Indonesia will offset the closing of mines in Canada.

Vale on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit fell 66 percent from a year before to $1.67 billion, its worst results in nearly three years. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)