UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 25 Vale's iron ore output expansion in Brazil should appear in the second half of 2013 and 2014, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani said on a conference call on Thursday.
The world's No. 2 mining company also said its gold output is expanding and growth in nickel output from Indonesia will offset the closing of mines in Canada.
Vale on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit fell 66 percent from a year before to $1.67 billion, its worst results in nearly three years. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders