China Petroleum Engineering wins $2.52 bn contract for Russia gas project
BEIJING, April 12 China Petroleum Engineering said a subsidiary has won a contract worth $2.52 billion for the construction of a gas processing plant with Russia's NIPI gas.
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 17 Brazil's Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, said on Wednesday that it has begun testing equipment at its S11D mine, the company's largest ever, at its massive Carajas complex in the Brazilian Amazon.
Tests began with the 9.5-kilometer (5.9-mile) conveyor belt that takes iron ore from the mine's open-cut pit to the mine's processing facility, said Jamil Sebe, head of iron ore project implementation for the company's Amazon iron assets.
The mine, which has a capacity to produce 90 million tonnes of high-grade ore a year, will be brought on stream in a way that respects the world iron ore supply and demand situation, Sebe added. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BEIJING, April 12 China Petroleum Engineering said a subsidiary has won a contract worth $2.52 billion for the construction of a gas processing plant with Russia's NIPI gas.
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.