Nikkei edges down, Toshiba slumps as investors brace for earnings report
* Japan stocks expected to take cues from dollar-yen after Yellen - analyst
NEW YORK Dec 3 Brazil's Vale SA Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said he expects iron ore prices to range between $110 and $140 per tonne next year.
Spot iron ore prices were at $116.90 per tonne last week. That was their lowest level since mid-October but significantly higher than the three-year lows below $90 per tonne hit in September due to weakening Chinese demand.
* Japan stocks expected to take cues from dollar-yen after Yellen - analyst
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.