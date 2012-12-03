NEW YORK Dec 3 Brazil's Vale SA Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said he expects iron ore prices to range between $110 and $140 per tonne next year.

Spot iron ore prices were at $116.90 per tonne last week. That was their lowest level since mid-October but significantly higher than the three-year lows below $90 per tonne hit in September due to weakening Chinese demand.

"We have to look at what happens on the supply side and demand," Ferreira told Reuters. "But I think it's fair to say that the price will stay in the range of $110 to $140."