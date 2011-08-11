* Workers to vote on Friday over possible output slowdown

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 Workers could slow production at mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA ) next week as part of a labor protest, a union official said on Thursday, which would be an unusual event for a company that generally suffers few labor-related interruptions.

Paulo Souza, president of the Metabase union, said union members would decide on the issue on Friday.

"Vale rejected 75 percent of our demands, (so) we are proposing two paths -- one to paralyze (operations) and another to reduce production," he said.

He added that workers were leaning towards a production slowdown, but stressed it was not yet clear if workers would agree to either.

Metabase represents 4,000 of Vale's 58,000 workers, but says it is linked to other unions that represent close to 25,000 workers.

A Vale spokeswoman said the company does not comment on ongoing negotiations.

Soaring commodity prices have led workers from Zambia to South Africa and Australia to demand a bigger share of the record profits at mining giants around the world. Chilean workers at the giant Escondida copper mine staged a two-week strike over compensation that ended this month.

But labor conflicts rarely affect company operations in Brazil because disputes are usually resolved by government labor courts.

(Reporting by Denise Luna, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by David Gregorio and Sofina Mirza-Reid)