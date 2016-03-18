RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Brazilian miner Vale SA
should be granted a temporary provision next week
allowing it to operate a dam at the Brucutu mine, a state
environmental official said in an interview.
The temporary license is needed to continue production at
the 30 million-tonne-per-year mine, with Vale warning it could
be forced to close Brucutu in the coming months if environmental
licenses were not secured.
Geraldo Abreu, subsecretary for regulation at the state
environmental body Semad, said the provision was practically
ready and needed only a stamp of approval from federal
environmental agency Ibama.
