TORONTO, Sept 12 Brazilian mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) said on Monday it has reached a tentative labor agreement with the union representing employees at its nickel mine in Thompson, Manitoba.

A ratification vote on the new three-year agreement will be held on Thursday, the company said in a statement. It did not disclose details of the deal.

Vale owns a smelting and mining operation in Thompson that has the capacity to produce around 60,000 tonnes a year of refined nickel, according to the Reuters Metal Production Database. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)