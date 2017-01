RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 29 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday it has agreed to new terms with Japan's Mitsui & Co for the sale of a stake in its Moatize coal mine and connected railway in Mozambique.

Under the new terms, Mitsui will contribute up to $450 million for a 15-percent stake in the mine and $348 million for a 50-percent stake in assets related to the Nacala Corridor, a railway and port connected to the mine. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)