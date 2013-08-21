Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
BRASILIA Aug 21 Brazil's Vale SA, the world's second-largest miner, is not in talks to buy rival MMX SA, the mining arm of tycoon Eike Batista's troubled EBX conglomerate, Vale's Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday.
The executive added that MRS Logistica, a local railroad operator that Vale has a minority stake in, analyzed possible participation in MMX's Porto do Sudeste port project but said neither MRS nor Vale plan to bid for the whole company.
March 9 Aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc's acquisition of aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace Inc has been approved by the companies' shareholders, the companies said on Thursday.
* Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote strongly in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition