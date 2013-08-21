BRASILIA Aug 21 Brazil's Vale SA, the world's second-largest miner, is not in talks to buy rival MMX SA, the mining arm of tycoon Eike Batista's troubled EBX conglomerate, Vale's Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday.

The executive added that MRS Logistica, a local railroad operator that Vale has a minority stake in, analyzed possible participation in MMX's Porto do Sudeste port project but said neither MRS nor Vale plan to bid for the whole company.