By Marina Lopes

MAPUTO, March 12 Brazil's Vale still expects to export 4.9 million tonnes of coal from its mine in Mozambique this year despite a temporary shutdown of a flood-hit railway line linking its pit with the port, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The Sena railway line, which connects the coal-rich Tete province with the coast, was shut for two weeks after heavy rains and a derailment, forcing Vale to declare force majeure on a number of coal shipment contracts.

"We are confident that we will be able to recuperate what we lost," Ricardo Saad, Vale's Africa director, told Reuters.

The shutdown was a further blow to firms already battling infrastructure bottlenecks in the former Portuguese colony, home to vast reserves of steel-making coking coal.

Vale began exporting coal from its Moatize mine in 2011, but was forced to almost half its production and export targets last year due to infrastructure constraints.

Rebuilding the war-damaged Sena line from Tete to the port of Beira to raise its capacity to 6.5 million tonnes a year has been delayed for years, but Saad was confident the line would be able to carry those volumes by the end of this year.

"The line already has the technical capacity. Its problems have to do with maintenance," he said.

Saad said Vale was working closely with state-owned logistics group CFM to overcome some of the difficulties and boost performance on the line, including a move to automate signalling.

Sena is currently the only available railway export route out of Tete.

While for now only Vale and Rio Tinto have been sending coal along its tracks, other mining firms are gearing up to produce and export, putting pressure on the government to increase capacity on the country's railway lines and ports.

Saad said Vale expects to export 11 million tonnes of coal per year by 2015, and double that two years later.

The expansion to 22 million tonnes is contingent on Vale's $4.4 billion rehabilitation of the northern Nacala corridor, which includes repairs to a railway line crossing through Malawi to the Nacala deep-water port.

Both will be operational from 2015, Saad said.