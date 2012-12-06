LONDON, Dec 6 Brazil's Vale SA, the world's second-largest mining company, is in no rush to sell its stake in Norwegian aluminum group Norsk Hydro ASA, Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira told investors and analysts in London on Thursday. Vale, which is scaling back investments and focusing more on core iron ore operations, will announce the sale of part of its Brazilian oil and gas exploration and production in coming weeks, Ferreira said.