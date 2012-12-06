BRIEF-United Overseas Bank Limited prices notes
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
LONDON, Dec 6 Brazil's Vale SA, the world's second-largest mining company, is in no rush to sell its stake in Norwegian aluminum group Norsk Hydro ASA, Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira told investors and analysts in London on Thursday. Vale, which is scaling back investments and focusing more on core iron ore operations, will announce the sale of part of its Brazilian oil and gas exploration and production in coming weeks, Ferreira said.
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.