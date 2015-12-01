NEW YORK Dec 1 Brazilian miner Vale SA expects a 50 percent increase in output from its Goro New Caledonia Nickel project in 2016, non-ferrous metals chief Jennifer Maki said at an investor conference at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

She also said the Rio de Janeiro-based company is working on a plan to cut sulfur dioxide emissions at its nickel operations in Sudbury, Canada by 85 percent. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Jeb Blount and Caroline Stauffer)