Mexican bank Inbursa issues 10-yr bond for $750 mln
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
NEW YORK Dec 1 Environmental recovery from a burst dam disaster at a Brazilian mine half-owned by Vale SA will take time and a lot of help, miner Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said at an event in New York on Tuesday.
Fitch Ratings put Vale on negative watch on Tuesday, citing expectations the company will need to provide significant financial assistance to Samarco Mineracao SA, the joint venture with BHP Billiton Ltd that runs the mine. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Jeb Blount and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's ANA Holdings Inc , will lease four Boeing 737-800 aircraft while it awaits delayed deliveries of the country's first commercial aircraft in 50 years, the 90-seat Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), a senior executive told Reuters.
* Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement-lhc.ax