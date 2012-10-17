RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 17 Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Wednesday that its iron ore output fell 4.5 percent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier as demand and prices fell in China, its largest market.

Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, said that compared with the second quarter iron output rose 4.2 percent.

The price of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel, fell to three-year lows in the quarter as the Chinese economy slowed, steel production slumped, and steelmakers used existing iron-ore stock without replacing stock.

China is the biggest producer of steel. The iron ore market, after oil, is the world's second-biggest commodity market by value.

Iron ore in the Chinese spot market .IO62-CNI=SI rose 2.5 percent to $115.40 a tonne, its first gain in five days, on Wednesday, according to Steel Intelligence. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Adler)