UPDATE 4-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
SINGAPORE Dec 12 Top iron ore miner Vale may start operating its iron ore transshipment centre in the Philippines' Subic Bay Freeport in late January or early February, a source with knowledge of the plan said on Monday.
Vale will be putting a large floating storage vessel in the Subic port, located in the main Luzon island, where iron ore from its massive 400,000-tonne carriers can be stored and transferred to smaller vessels that would bring the raw material to Asian buyers such as China, the source told Reuters.
"We are just waiting for the arrival of their floating storage vessel right now and we are in contact with Vale Singapore regarding the project," said the source.
"We expect it to start in late January or early February," the source said, referring to Vale's planned iron ore distribution center in Subic Bay.
Officials at Vale in Singapore and Subic Bay Freeport in the Philippines declined to comment.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Miral Fahmy)
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)