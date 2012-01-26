* Two of Vale's giant ships to arrive in Subic Bay
* Vale still faces uncertainty with Chinese ports
* Transshipment hub is an alternative to China
By Randy Fabi and Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Two of the world's
biggest iron ore carriers are due to arrive in the Philippines
for the first time next month, shipping data showed, as
Brazilian mining giant Vale looks to use the country
as an alternative base to reach Chinese ports.
China, the world's largest iron ore importer and Vale's top
market, has yet to fully open its seaports to the giant vessels
after domestic ship owners strongly protested the arrival of the
first and only vessel of the type into the country in late
December.
With accessibility to Chinese ports uncertain, Vale has been
forced to rely on its transshipment hub in the Philippines, a
costlier alternative that involves employing more vessels and
workers.
"I'm not surprised that Vale is sending its ships to the
Philippines. They have no choice with China's ports still closed
off to them," said a Singapore-based ship broker.
"They have to keep these ships moving or face major losses."
The 400,000-deadweight-tonne Vale China is due to arrive in
Subic Bay Freeport, located in the Philippines' main Luzon
island, on Feb. 22, shipping data showed.
That is 10 days after similar-sized Vale Brasil is expected
to dock.
'A LOT OF MONEY'
Draught measurements indicated the two ships were fully
loaded, each likely carrying around 350,000 tonnes of iron ore,
traders said.
At current iron ore prices, the value of each cargo is
nearly $50 million.
"That's quite a lot of money. Vale may be struggling to sell
shipments of 200,000-300,000 tonnes in one go and so it makes
more sense for them to break it up," said an iron ore trader in
Singapore.
Vale's plan is to set up a floating storage vessel in its
planned transshipment hub in Subic Bay from where iron ore would
be transferred to smaller vessels such as panamaxes or capesizes
and then transported to buyers in Asia.
Keeping readily available iron ore in Subic Bay would also
allow Vale to quickly meet China's requirements, the Singapore
trader said, since vessels from Brazil take at least a month
before they reach China, versus about a week from the
Philippines.
Vale officials in Singapore declined to comment.
Vale is also setting up a transshipment centre in Malaysia
as an alternative to Chinese ports.
The Brazilian miner in October broke ground for a $1.3
billion iron ore distribution centre in Malaysia's northern
Perak state, which could be ready to handle the giant ships by
2014.
Vale is banking on a fleet of 35 Valemaxes to slash shipping
costs to China and better compete with Australian rivals BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto .
The 388,000-tonne Berge Everest was the first and only
Valemax allowed into China, docking at Dalian Port on Dec. 28 to
unload iron ore that has yet to be sold.
The China Shipowners Association has helped keep further
ships from arriving at its domestic ports. The group fears the
fleet will give Vale a monopoly on both the shipping and iron
ore markets at China's expense.
(Editing by Michael Urquhart)