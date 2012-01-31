* China says move due to shipping downturn, safety issues
* China shipowners, steel industry oppose mega carriers
* Ship is the biggest dry bulk floating storage vessel
* Comes ahead of two Valemaxes due in China this February
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE Jan 31 Beijing has
effectively barred mega iron ore ships owned by Brazilian miner
Vale SA, stepping up protection of the domestic
shipping industry and control over imports of the key
steelmaking ingredient.
China's Ministry of Transport on Tuesday, citing a downturn
in the shipping industry, banned giant dry bulk vessels and oil
tankers with immediate effect. It did not specifically mention
Vale in the new regulation, which affects all large vessels
including the fleet of 400,000 deadweight tonne vessels called
Valemaxes.
The statement comes just a month after Vale managed to
unload iron ore from its 388,000-tonne vessel Berge Everest at
Dalian port. The shipment swiftly drew an outcry from the
influential China Shipowners Association, which has been
actively lobbying Beijing to ban Vale's giant carriers.
The Shipowners Association and powerful steelmakers have
said that Vale's fleet of giant carriers could be a "Trojan
horse", which would allow the miner to monopolize the shipping
and the iron ore markets in the world's largest importer of the
raw material by sending supplies cheaper than could rivals such
as Australia's Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
.
"At the end of the day, they (China) want to support their
own. They are not interested in whether Vale will be able to
provide cheap imports in comparison to Australian imports," said
George Lazardis, an analyst at Greek broker Intermodal.
"They are interested in giving support to their shipowners,
which are starting to become a significant force over the past
couple of years, and to help that part of the industry grow."
At present, no Chinese ports have regulatory approval to
receive dry bulk carriers of more than 300,000 tonnes, and
industry sources have said Berge Everest's entry to Dalian's
Port was probably a bureaucratic fluke.
Chinese financial magazine Caixin said on Tuesday that Vale
had apparently got around the regulation in December by using
the Berge Everest, a carrier owned by a Singapore company and
leased back to the Brazilian miner, to deliver ore. Chinese
maritime regulations require shipowners, or representatives, to
cooperate with customs when applying for special entry permits.
The transport ministry said its decision to bar the mega
ships was also in part linked to maritime safety issues.
COSTLIER OPTIONS
With Beijing keeping its ports closed to Valemaxes, the Rio
de Janeiro-based miner will have to rely on a costlier
trans-shipment hub in the Philippines to ensure its mega ships,
each costing around $110 million, remained employed.
Vale is already building an Asian distribution center in
Malaysia that will be able to stock 60 million metric tons,
about a fifth of the firm's annual output of 300 million tonnes,
starting in 2014.
The world's largest dry bulk floating storage vessel, Ore
Fabrica, owned by Vale, has docked in the Philippines' Subic Bay
Freeport, a spokeswoman for the port told Reuters on Tuesday.
The 280,000 deadweight tonne vessel will serve as a platform
to transfer iron ore from the so-called Valemaxes to smaller
ships for transport to China and other Asian markets such as
Japan and South Korea.
BAD INVESTMENT
Vale inked a contract with Rongsheng Shipbuilding and Heavy
Industries of China in 2008 to build 12 carries valued at $1.6
billion and is counting on a fleet of 35 Valemaxes to slash
shipping costs to China to help it better compete.
But China's latest snub shows Vale may have made a bad and
costly investment in one of the most talked-about shipbuilding
ventures of this decade.
The episode also highlights the difficulties foreign firms
face when doing businesses in China, where many senior
executives are closely intertwined with the Chinese government
and can wield immense power in influencing policy decisions.
China Shipowners Association Executive Vice-President Zhang
Shouguo is also a former deputy director of the water transport
division of the Ministry of Transport.
With the government owning a raft of companies, what would
be commercial information in a capitalist countries could also
become a state secret in China.
Rio Tinto's iron ore negotiations manager, Stern Hu, was
arrested and charged in 2009 for stealing state secrets and
sentenced to 10 years in jail.
(Additional reporting by Randy Fabi in Singapore; Editing by Ed
Lane and Jane Baird)