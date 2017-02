SAO PAULO, June 27 Changes in the pricing system for iron ore are unlikely so long as the market remain volatile, a senior executive at the world's largest producer of the mineral said on Wednesday.

José Carlos Martins, who is head of ferrous minerals at Brazil's Vale, said that prices for the mineral are likely to range between $120 and $180 a tonne for the next two years. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Marguerita Choy)