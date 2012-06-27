* Ore pricing system won't change soon, Martins says
* Says volatility remains impediment to any changes
* Sees prices between $120-$180 a tonne through 2014
(New throughout, adds more comments from Martins, details,
background)
By Gustavo Bonato
SAO PAULO, June 27 Changes in the pricing system
for iron ore are unlikely so long as the market remains
volatile, a senior executive at the world's top producer of the
mineral said, signaling that miners will resist pressure from
steelmakers to settle supply contracts for longer periods.
"So long as this price volatility persists, it is really
hard to implement pricing systems for longer periods of time,"
said José Carlos Martins, head of ferrous minerals at Brazil's
Vale. Such volatility is caused by Chinese clients'
efforts to bargain-hunt for the mineral "all the time."
Martins' remarks expose the fragility of different pricing
schemes for the mineral, which is hampering profitability for
global steel mills given wild price swings.
The 2008 financial crisis caused the global steel sector,
led by Chinese mills, to jump ship on the annual contract system
to take advantage of falling spot market prices for iron ore.
Vale followed its Australian rivals Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton to price iron ore on a quarterly and
eventually monthly or spot market system.
Martins also predicted that prices for the mineral are
likely to range between $120 and $180 a tonne for the next two
years.
His predictions came within findings by a recent Thomson
Reuters poll, which put average prices for the benchmark
62-percent grade iron ore, including freight cost for delivery
to China, at $149 a tonne by the fourth quarter.
Sluggish Chinese steel demand during the first half of the
year had curbed mills' appetite for iron ore, forcing some
producers to defer deliveries of cargoes from miners including
top supplier Vale.
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing and additional reporting
by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David
Gregorio)