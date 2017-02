RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 27 Giant Brazilian miner Vale (VALE5.SA) said on Thursday it is in negotiations with its clients to change the pricing mechanism for its iron ore shipments.

Executive director Jose Carlos Martins said most clients in China are interested in moving toward a spot market model for pricing ore, and he expects increased volatility in prices of late to only support that trend in the future. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Writing by Reese Ewing, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)