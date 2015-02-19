(Adds comparative production numbers, context)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 19 Brazilian miner Vale SA
said on Thursday it produced 319.2 million
tonnes of iron ore in 2014, beating its forecast for the year,
as it begins to boost production after years of stagnation.
Vale, the world's largest producer of iron ore, produced 83
million tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient in the fourth
quarter, an increase of 2 percent from the same period a year
earlier.
Full-year iron ore production rose 6.5 percent compared with
the previous year, breaking through the 300 million-tonne-a-year
mark, where it has been practically frozen since 2007. Vale had
forecast output of 312 million tonnes for the year.
The growth in production will be more than offset by falling
iron ore prices, which fell by half last year as a massive
increase in Australian capacity coincided with a slowdown in
China, the main market for iron ore.
Vale took the crown for the world's biggest producer of
nickel from Russia's Norilsk Nickel, reaching 275,000
tonnes of the ingredient used to make stainless steel in 2014.
That was its best performance since 2008, despite falling short
of guidance.
In the fourth quarter, the company also produced 73,600
tonnes of nickel and 2.3 million tonnes of coal.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Kevin Liffey and
Jeffrey Benkoe)