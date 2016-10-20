(Adds iron ore guidance for 2017)
BRASILIA Oct 20 Brazilian miner Vale SA
trimmed its forecast for iron ore output in 2017 on
Thursday, as the world's largest producer of the steel-making
raw material continued to phase out higher-cost production amid
lower commodity prices.
In its third-quarter production report, Vale said it
expected to produce 360-380 million tonnes of iron ore next
year, below its original forecast for 380-400 million tonnes.
The Rio de Janeiro-based miner had already said in July it
would not meet the original target but had not provided a new
range.
Iron ore output in the third quarter was 92.1 million
tonnes, Vale said, up 1.5 percent from the same period a year
earlier due to improved performance at mines in the northern
Amazonian state of Para.
Known as Carajás, the northern mining complex reached a new
production record of 38.7 million tonnes of iron ore, driving
overall output 6.1 percent higher than the second quarter.
Vale maintained its production estimate for 2016, saying it
would be at the lower end of a range of 340-350 million tonnes.
Nickel production was 76,000 tonnes, 6.1 percent higher than
the same period last year, but 3.3 percent below the second
quarter due to scheduled maintenance work at plants in New
Caledonia and Canada.
Coal output was 2.3 million tonnes, 13.2 percent higher than
in the same period last year, lifted by a ramp up at its coal
project in Mozambique.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing
by David Clarke and Bernadette Baum)