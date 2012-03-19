RPT-COLUMN-We need to talk about the London Metal Exchange: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 23 It's time to talk about the London Metal Exchange (LME).
SAO PAULO, March 19 Brazil's Vale , the world's largest iron ore producer, stopped its train line servicing the Carajas mine due to the collapse of a bridge over the Mearim River in the state of Maranhao, according to a securities filing on Monday. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Roberto Samora)
LONDON, Feb 23 It's time to talk about the London Metal Exchange (LME).
OTTAWA, Feb 23 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came under increasing pressure on Thursday to deal with asylum seekers illegally crossing into Canada from the United States to avoid a crackdown by the administration of President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 President Donald Trump told chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to bring millions of jobs back to the United States, but offered no specific plan on how to reverse a decades-long decline in factory jobs.