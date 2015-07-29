RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Wednesday it had resumed work on the expansion of a rail line which is part of its giant Carajas iron ore project in the Amazon after a court suspension was lifted.

Work had been partially stopped since July 9 due to the potential impact on a nearby indigenous community. Construction was resumed on July 27, after the court lifted the suspension, Vale said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chris Reese)