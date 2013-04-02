SAO PAULO, April 2 Brazil's Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, said on Tuesday that its proven and probable iron ore reserves rose 8.6 percent in 2012 compared with 2011.

The 17.5 billion tonnes of iron reserves Vale recorded for last year include its deposits at the Samarco operation in Brazil, which the company co-owns with Australia's BHP Billiton , a report by the company said.

Reserves were 16.15 billion tonnes in 2011.

Excluding Samarco, Vale's reserves grew 6 percent on the year and reached 16 billion tonnes in 2012.

Vale has started selling assets that are not focused on its core iron ore business and cutting costs and expansion plans in light of a global economic slowdown.