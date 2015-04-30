RIO DE JANEIRO, April 30 Brazil's Vale SA
said on Thursday it expects to replace some old
higher-cost iron ore production as new capacity comes on stream,
the clearest sign yet the miner could cut future output
forecasts due to weak prices.
The company has about 22 million tonnes of annual
production that it considers to be marginal at the current
price, Vale's Head of Ferrous Peter Poppinga said during a
conference call to discuss first quarter results. Some of this
could be stopped as new, cheaper tonnes come on stream from
expansion projects, he added.
