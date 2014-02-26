RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 26 Vale SA, the
world's No. 3 mining company by market value, said on Wednesday
its net loss more than doubled in the fourth quarter of 2013
from a year earlier after it took a charge for an income-tax
settlement with the Brazilian government.
The company posted a net loss of $6.45 billion in the fourth
quarter, more than the $3.83 billion loss forecast in a Reuters
poll of seven analysts.
Vale also said in a securities filing that it recorded a
full-year net profit of $584 million in 2013.
Vale paid about $2.5 billion of the disputed taxes on
overseas operations in November. It will pay the rest in 179
monthly payments.
The company agreed to pay after taking advantage of a
Brazilian government program that cut its total liability by
more than half to about $10 billion. Despite that payment, Vale
disputes the grounds for the tax assessment and hopes to obtain
a rebate if the government decision is overturned by Brazil's
Supreme Court.