EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SAO PAULO, July 28 Brazilian mining giant Vale SA plans to announce three more asset sales by the end of the year, Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira told analysts on a Thursday earnings call. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Brad Haynes)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says