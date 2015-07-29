By Marta Nogueira and Stephen Eisenhammer RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 Brazilian miner Vale SA will likely announce its first profit in a year when it publishes second-quarter results on Thursday, bolstered by a recovery in iron ore prices during the period, a survey of analysts showed. Despite the expected turnaround after three straight quarterly losses, a poll of six analysts showed net profit for the world's largest producer of iron ore would still likely be 71 percent lower than the same period last year. The price of iron ore has halved over the past 12 months, touching its lowest level in over a decade, as supply from new mines became available and demand cooled in China, the main market for the steelmaking raw material. The price .IO62-CNI=SI rose 16 percent from the start of April to the end of June as some Chinese mills restocked, however. Vale has seen its costs decrease as a result of a weakening Brazilian currency and efficiency gains. The company has been ramping up output and said last week it hit a record for the amount of iron ore produced in a second quarter. Vale is also in the process of phasing out 25 million to 30 million tonnes per year of low quality iron ore and replacing it with new, lower cost production to increase margins. But some analysts said the numbers presented on Thursday might be the best in a while. "We expect robust second quarter numbers," analysts Ivano Westin, Renan Criscio and Ana Zinserat at Credit Suisse said in a note to clients. They added that such strong results were unlikely to come in again until the second quarter of 2017. The table shows average forecast of six analysts: Q2 2015 Q2 2014 Pct change estimate Revenue $7 bln $9.902 bln -29.3 pct EBITDA (adj.) $1.897 bln $4.104 bln -53.8 pct Net profit $408 mln $1.428 bln -71.4 pct (Editing by Tom Brown)