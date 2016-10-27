BRASILIA Oct 27 Samarco, the troubled joint-venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton , will need to use infrastructure from Vale's neighboring mines if it wants to secure a long-term future, Vale's chief executive said on Thursday.

Speaking on a conference call to discuss third-quarter results, Murilo Ferreira said BHP Billiton and Vale did not currently see eye-to-eye about how to re-start Samarco's mine, which was shut last year after a deadly dam burst. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)