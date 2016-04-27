BUENOS AIRES, April 27 Brazilian miner Vale SA
is planning to restart its Rio Colorado potash
project in Argentina after a long delay but at a lower
predicted capacity than initially targeted, a local government
spokesman said on Wednesday.
Vale put its Rio Colorado project in the western province of
Mendoza on hold in 2012, having already invested $2.2 billion,
as prices for the key crop nutrient crashed and after the former
government refused to offer tax concessions to mitigate soaring
costs.
However, Vale is now looking to invest $1.5 billion to
restart construction in coming months, a spokesman at Mendoza's
energy ministry said.
To ensure profitability, Vale told the local government that
it was cutting forecast capacity for the project to 1.3 million
tonnes annually from a previous goal of 4 million tonnes, the
spokesman said.
Vale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mendoza's Energy Secretary Emilio Guinazu discussed Rio
Colorado's restart at a press conference on Tuesday, local media
reported, adding that original plans to build an upgraded
railway to transport the potash had been scrapped and the
company would now use trucks.
Vale's efforts to jump-start the venture come as Argentina's
new center-right government tries to create a more
business-friendly environment for mining companies.
Prices for potash have been falling since 2012, hit by
bloated capacity, the breakup of a cartel, and weak currencies
in major consumers like Brazil and India.
Last month, Argentina's mining minister told Reuters that
Vale did not want to sell Rio Colorado, and was looking to bring
in a partner to contribute investment.
