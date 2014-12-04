TORONTO Dec 4 Brazilian mining giant Vale's
plan to sell a stake in its base metals unit through
a Toronto Stock Exchange listing could lead to the biggest IPO
in Canadian history and a windfall in fees on Bay Street.
Vale confirmed a Reuters report about the potential sale
this week, putting the size of the stake at 30 to 40 percent. It
said the unit may be worth $30 billion to $35 billion, including
the assumption of debt. The IPO could take place in the latter
half of 2015, if market conditions allowed.
The IPO could raise $5 billion to $8 billion, making it the
biggest in Canadian history, eclipsing Manulife Financial's
record $2.12 billion flotation in 1999, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
That could generate between $100 million to $250 million in
underwriting, legal and accounting fees, said a top securities
lawyer at a large Toronto firm.
"I'm absolutely sure there's lots of lawyers and bankers on
Bay Street brushing up their Portuguese skills right now," said
the lawyer, who asked not to be identified because his firm is
one of several lobbying for a piece of the action.
Vale declined to comment on whether it has already retained
advisors.
An offering would also boost the TMX Group's Toronto
exchange. Canada's biggest bourse boasts a large number of
precious metals miners but is starved of large base metals
companies.
TMX's new Chief Executive Lou Eccleston, speaking at a media
roundtable on Wednesday, declined to say whether the exchange
operator has held any preliminary talks with Vale, but indicated
he would welcome a TSX listing.
An IPO would help revive Bay Street, home to Canada's top
banks and law firms. The resource heavy Canadian stock market
has been bruised by the recent collapse in oil prices and an
extended pullback in gold.
While both Canadian and U.S. banks will be involved in any
offering, domestic ones are seen to have an edge due to their
distribution capabilities.
Vale acquired much of its base metal portfolio via its
acquisition of Canadian nickel mining giant Inco in 2007.
"This is great news for the Canadian market," said Colin
Cieszynski, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. "It reminds
everyone that Canada is a major player in the world's resource
equity markets."
(Additional reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing
by Christian Plumb)