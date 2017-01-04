BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
SAO PAULO Jan 4 The board of Brazil's Vale SA tapped Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes as vice-chairman, to replace Sergio Figueiredo Clemente.
According to a securities filing on Wednesday, Moacir Nachbar Junior will be Gomes' alternate. The board seat of which Luiz Maurício Leuzinger is the alternate will remain vacant, the filing said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
