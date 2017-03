RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 Brazilian miner Vale posted second quarter iron ore production of 79.45 million tonnes, the company's largest amount for the period, as the company ramps up production to win back market share against Australian rivals.

Analysts' expected Vale to get some relief from its nickel division, but production in the quarter fell to 61,700 tonnes from 68,000 tonnes in the first quarter.

Vale posted coal production of 2.21 million tonnes. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)