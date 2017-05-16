May 16 Vale Canada said on Tuesday it would
suspend operations at its Birchtree nickel mine in the province
of Manitoba on Oct. 1 because of weak nickel prices and
declining ore grades as the small, 51-year-old mine nears the
end of its life.
The suspension will result in up to 200 job losses and a
6,000 tonne-a-year reduction in nickel from Vale's Manitoba
operations, Vale Canada said in a statement.
Brazil's Vale, the world's biggest nickel
producer, also operates the Thompson mine, mill, smelter and
refinery in Manitoba. It also operates nickel mines elsewhere in
Canada, notably in Sudbury in Northern Ontario.
Vale is looking at offsetting the lost production with
increased output at the Thompson mine.
"We remain committed to a long-term mining and milling
future in Thompson," Mark Scott, vice president of Vale's
Manitoba operations said, detailing around $100 million of
planned investments in upgrades at the complex.
Nickel prices have fallen nearly 70 percent in the past six
years on a supply glut.
