RIO DE JANEIRO, June 8 Brazilian mining company
Vale SA said on Wednesday there have been no attempts
within the company to remove Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira,
responding to local media reports that his job was under threat.
In a securities filing, Vale said the dismissal of Ferreira
had not been discussed at the world's largest producer of iron
ore, and it had not received any communication from controlling
shareholders about a desire to change CEO.
Valor Economico reported last week that the new government
of Interim President Michel Temer was looking to oust Ferreira
because he is regarded as too closely allied to suspended
President Dilma Rousseff who hand-picked him for the job in
2011.
The government did not respond to a request for comment on
the Valor report.
A government move to replace Ferreira would be controversial
as Vale is a private company and supposedly free from state
intervention.
However, Ferreira's predecessor, the late Roger Agnelli, was
pushed out during Rousseff's first term after the government
exerted pressure through state pension funds that have seats on
Vale's board.
Analysts at BTG Pactual on Tuesday expressed concern over
the potential removal of Ferreira, saying it would increase the
perception of political risk at the company.
"We see no need for a management change at this point, which
could end up being value destructive for shareholders," the
analysts said in a note to clients.
