SAO PAULO, Sept 4 China's stock market crash and
currency devaluation have not dampened the optimism of mining
giant Vale's chief executive, who said he is most upbeat on the
iron ore market in two years, according to a newspaper interview
published Friday.
China's stock markets have little relation to its real
economy and a new foreign exchange policy has been
misinterpreted as stimulus for exports, Vale CEO Murilo Ferreira
told newspaper Valor Economico.
"The outlook for iron ore in recent weeks is much better
than we saw four months ago. Of the last 24 months, I'm most
upbeat right now," said Ferreira.
The sharp Chinese sell-off in recent weeks rattled global
markets, but Ferreira played down those fears and said the
devaluation of the yuan was a step toward making the currency
convertible.
He said he recognized it would be hard for iron ore prices
to return to $100 per tonne, but that the lower prices were
pushing several miners out of the market, which tends to mean
more market share for big, efficient miners such as Vale
.IO62-CNI=SI.
"There have been (production) cuts in China, Mexico, Canada
and Brazil. I see a more defined outlook with more efficient
players prevailing," he said. Chinese iron ore output this year
should fall below 200 million tonnes, he said.
To remain efficient, Ferreira said, Vale plans to cuts its
sales, general and administrative expenses to between $500
million and $600 million this year. He held a forecast for Vale
to produce between 340 million tonnes and 376 tonnes of iron ore
in 2016.
Vale representatives did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)