Sri Lankan shares slip from 17-mth high ahead of cbank rate review
COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Thursday in low turnover, retreating from a 17-month closing high, as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy review.
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
Vale said in a securities filing that the new credit line from a group of 18 global banks, along with a $3 billion revolving credit facility arranged in 2015, provide additional liquidity for the miner and its subsidiaries to use if needed. (Reporting by Laís Martins; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Thursday in low turnover, retreating from a 17-month closing high, as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy review.
* Shares jump to two-year high (Adds quotes, background on Industrial Solutions problems)
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 Sibanye Gold's Cooke mine in South Africa will remain closed until Monday, it said on Thursday.