SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.

Vale said in a securities filing that the new credit line from a group of 18 global banks, along with a $3 billion revolving credit facility arranged in 2015, provide additional liquidity for the miner and its subsidiaries to use if needed. (Reporting by Laís Martins; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)