BRIEF-CoStar Group's unit acquires Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
SAO PAULO May 24 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said it would delist shares in Hong Kong on July 28 as part of its strategy of simplification, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
* Enviva partners, lp announces sixth consecutive distribution increase
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.