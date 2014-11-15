(Adds details on Martins)
SAO PAULO, Nov 14 - Brazil's Vale SA has named
Peter Poppinga as its new ferrous executive director, replacing
Jose Carlos Martins who is leaving the company, according to a
Friday filing.
The mining company is facing a new era of low prices for its
main product, iron ore. As recently as April, Martins said ore
prices would recover in the "coming months" from $105 per tonne.
Instead, prices kept falling and were at $75.50 per tonne on
Friday.
Poppinga was previously director of base metals at Vale, a
role that will be filled by Jennifer Maki. Poppinga has more
than 20 years experience with iron ore mining and joined Vale in
1999, according to the filing.
The appointments are effective immediately, Vale said.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Diane Craft)