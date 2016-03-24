SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, March 23 Vale SA said
on Wednesday that changes to its current dividend policies will
be proposed at a shareholders' meeting on April 25, an
indication the world's largest iron ore producer is looking to
preserve cash amid a slump in prices.
Currently, management at Rio de Janeiro-based Vale
proposes the size of annual dividends for
the prior fiscal year.
But in a securities filing, Vale suggested that instead of
proposing a minimum dividend payout, as management does
currently, its board of directors would set a target in line
with the company's actual ability to deliver returns to
shareholders.
Struggling with slumping prices and declining demand for
minerals, Vale has been considering several options to raise
cash, including asset sales and a reduction in capital spending.
Late in February, Vale reported a net loss of $8.57 billion
for the fourth quarter, the miner's worst ever, as weak
commodity prices and hefty writedowns heaped further pressure on
the company's operations.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Juliana Schincariol;
Editing by Tom Brown)