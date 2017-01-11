SAO PAULO Jan 11 Fundação Cesp, Brazil's largest private-sector pension fund, is currently not holding discussions over the partial or full sale of a 200 million-real ($62 million) stake it owns in Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer.

In an interview with newspaper Valor Econômico published on Wednesday, Funcesp President Martin Glogowsky said a potential sale would be gauged if it proved advantageous for the fund. In a statement, Funcesp said the fund "has no need for such liquidity." (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao)