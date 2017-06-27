BRIEF-Corvex Management LP reports 7.6 pct stake in Energen Corp as of June 26
* Corvex Management LP - On June 27, delivered a letter to Energen Corp's board of directors - SEC Filing
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 Shareholders of Vale SA on Tuesday approved a plan to make the world's No. 1 iron ore producer a company with dispersed share ownership, the press office said, in a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights.
Shareholders approved all seven items on the restructuring agenda, including the voluntary conversion of preferred shares into common shares, the office said. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Alexandra Alper and Guillermo Para-Bernal)
* Invivo Therapeutics announces positive motor recovery assessments in two patients in the inspire study of the neuro-spinal Scaffold
* Luminex Corp - Received CE-IVD marking for ARIES Norovirus Assay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: