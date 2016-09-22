UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 22 The board of directors of Brazilian mining company Vale SA has not yet made a decision on selling a stake in its fertilizer unit, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company, the world's largest exporter of iron ore, is still looking for a strategic partner for its fertilizer business, a sale that would help reduce Vale's capital needs, cut debt and reduce risk. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, writing by Jeb Blount)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources