RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 22 The board of directors of Brazilian mining company Vale SA has not yet made a decision on selling a stake in its fertilizer unit, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company, the world's largest exporter of iron ore, is still looking for a strategic partner for its fertilizer business, a sale that would help reduce Vale's capital needs, cut debt and reduce risk. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, writing by Jeb Blount)