SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Australian rival Fortescue Metals Group Ltd to explore creating joint ventures to blend iron ore for the Chinese market.

Vale said in a securities filing that the agreement also opens the possibility of Vale launching mining projects in Australia in partnership with Fortescue. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Reese Ewing; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Andrew Hay)