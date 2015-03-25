(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Stephen Eisenhammer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK, March 25 Brazil's Vale
SA may find it easier to dispose of giant ships and
part of its stake in a rail logistics business before selling
mining assets, as the world's top iron ore producer looks to
raise cash amid a price rout, according to four sources with
knowledge of the situation.
Struggling with a slump in iron ore prices, Vale presented a
list to investors in December of nine possible options to raise
cash. Of the options, only a coal joint venture with Japanese
trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd has been announced so
far.
A number of the other eight options seem increasingly
challenging as the risk associated with both Brazil and
mining-related investments continue to mount, said three of the
sources, who sought anonymity to speak freely about the matter.
At this point, selling a group of giant ore carriers known
as Valemaxes, and disposing of a part, or all, of a 43.8 percent
stake in rail freight firm MRS Logística SA seem the best
options for Vale, those sources said. Vale declined to comment.
"The infrastructure and logistics play could help Vale
unlock value more quickly than the mining assets, which markets
are not pricing fairly," the first source said, adding that "the
cash impact of the former options is not great, creating a
dilemma for the company."
Vale needs cash to continue investing in a giant iron ore
project in the Amazon, as prices for the steel making ingredient
.IO62-CNI=SI touch the lowest level since the spot market
began in 2008 amid slowing Chinese demand and additional supply
from Australia.
The company's new 90 million-tonne-per-year mine, known as
S11D, is vital for winning back market share from Australian
rivals. Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira pledged the
project is "untouchable" and will not be delayed to save cash.
Vale has to fill a $1.4 billion cash flow shortage this
year, according to estimates by André Pinheiro, an analyst at
Itaú BBA.
'WILD CARD'
A fifth source said Vale was pursuing multiple options at
the same time to see which gains most traction in the market.
An issuance of redeemable, non-voting shares on specific
assets seems a good option, although it could potentially dilute
some of Vale's controlling shareholders, another source said.
One alternative that investors found exciting was a planned
initial public offering of Vale's base metals division. Yet
Ferreira recently told Reuters the IPO was not an option unless
the nickel price improved.
At the time, Ferreira also said investors could expect one
of the nine options to be secured and announced in March. But a
New York-based banker said deals were taking longer to close as
buyers push the advantage of a bearish market.
Fertilizers are another area in which Vale is struggling to
find buyers, although in recent months competitors have been
able to land fresh investment, such as Fertilizantes Heringer SA
, which sold a 9.5 percent stake to Potash Corporation
of Saskatchewan Inc for $56 million.
"Fertilizers could be a wild card ... the problem is the
value of the assets and whether Vale would want to grow or exit
the business," the third source said.
Vale has a phosphate mine in the state of Minas Gerais as
well as a potash project in the state of Sergipe, among other
fertilizer assets.
Selling or finding new partners in other mining assets such
as a stake in its Indonesia unit would also be tricky with low
commodity prices meaning the value Vale could get would unlikely
please shareholders.
Any Valemax sale would probably take a similar form to last
year's deal with Chinese state-owned shipping firm China Ocean
Shipping Co, known as COSCO. Under terms of that deal, Vale sold
four ships and leased them back on a long-term basis.
With the Valemaxes, "you can kill two birds with one stone
by freeing up cash and guaranteeing low cost freight rates for
years," the first source said.
With the mega ships now able to dock at Chinese ports after
a two-year ban, further deals seem likely, the sources said.
According to the second source, the most likely deals are
also the most painful.
"In this market you can only sell what you don't want to
sell... for anything else you won't find a buyer," the source
said.
(Editing by Marguerita Choy)